CFP—“Caribbean Bonds: Diversity, Cultural Identities and Legacy” (IACA/AIAC)

29th Congress of the International Association for Caribbean Archaeology (IACA/AIAC)—“Caribbean Bonds: Diversity, Cultural Identities and Legacy”—will take place from June 26 to July 3, 2022, in Varadero (Matanzas, Cuba). The deadline for submission of abstracts is February 15, 2022.

Description: The 2022 IACA/AIAC Organizational Committee is pleased to inform you that its 29th conference of the International Association for Caribbean Archaeology will be held in the Hotel Melia Internacional Varadero, Matanzas, Cuba from June 26th to July 3rd, 2022. This year conference will be in memoriam of the distinguished Cuban scientist Dr. Antonio Núñez Jiménez, whose work bequeathed relevant knowledge about peopling of Cuba and its maritime links with the insular and the continental Caribbean.

We hereby invite archaeologists and researchers interested in Caribbean Archaeology to send their proposals of presentation to be considered for inclusion in the 2022 academic program. Presentations can be given in Spanish, English and French. In addition, all presenters must submit a registration form along with their abstracts, and be members of the IACA by the day of inscription.

Suggested themes: • Environmental Archaeology and Climate Change • Indigenous Peoples of the Caribbean • Subsistence Practices, Paleoethnobotany and Zooarchaeology • Biological/Cultural Adaptations and Diversity • Mobility, Migrations and Interactions • Ideology and Iconography • Art and Symbolism • Historical Archaeology • Archaeology of Slavery • Cultural Resource Management and Archaeological Heritage • Underwater Archaeology • Racism, Gender, and Political Classes in the Archaeology of the Caribbean • Research and Education in Caribbean Archaeology • Photogrammetry, GIS, and Remote Sensing.

While papers on these topics are encouraged, applicants are welcome to submit proposals on other topics relevant to Caribbean Archaeology.

Contact: Congress Chair Dr. Yadira Chinique de Armas at cri@uwinnipeg.ca

For Call for Papers and conference themes, go to https://blogs.uoregon.edu/iaca/41-2 and https://cpb-us-e1.wpmucdn.com/blogs.uoregon.edu/dist/3/13484/files/2021/11/29th_IACA_Congress_Call-for-papers_v.2.pdf