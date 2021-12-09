Prix Carbet de la Caraïbe et du Tout-Monde 2021

The 31st edition of the Carbet Prize—Prix Carbet de la Caraïbe et du Tout-Monde: « Ce que portent les femmes… »—will take place on December 10 and 11, 2021, in Paris:

Friday, December 10: Maison de l’Amérique Latine (217 Boulevard Saint Germain, 75007)

Saturday December 11: Palais de Tokyo (13 Président Wilson Avenue, 75116)

There will be debates, screenings, readings, signatures, performances, and the Carbet Prize award ceremony. Among the many events, on Friday, December 10, at 4:00pm, there will be a panel discussion/debate entitled “Femmes et transmission dans la Caraïbe” [Women and transmission in the Caribbean] with participants Corinne Mencé-Caster (Sorbonne University); Lise Gauvin (Quebec); Gaël Octavia (author of La bonne histoire de Madeleine Démétrius, Gallimard, 2020); Monique Arien-Carrère (author of La Trace, Éditions de l’Institut du Tout-Monde, 2020); Marlène Parize-Valdor (author of Alètheia, Éditions de l’Institut du Tout-Monde, December 2021) with special participation by author Simone Schwarz-Bart (Guadeloupe).

In the wake of the debates around Caribbean cultures and the influence of their literatures, we have grown accustomed in recent decades to consider the central role played by women in the transmission of an identity and a collective destiny. Previously reduced to an ancillary space, the centrality of women in societies that have been called “matrifocal” must nevertheless still be questioned in its precision and according to its different aspects (societal, symbolic, educational, etc.) With the help of our guests, we will try to better understand the reality of the importance of women in Caribbean spaces, and to consider what this awareness can say today about the future of our humanities. [Debate coordinated by Loïc Céry (ITM). Readings of excerpts by Sophie Bourel.]

For the complete list of events, see http://www.tout-monde.com/documents/prix-carbet-2021.pdf

For original post, see https://www.tout-monde.com/