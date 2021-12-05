[Many thanks to Peter Jordens for bringing this item to our attention.] Diane Wallman (University of South Florida) will present “Archaeology at the Crossroads: Emerging Materialities of Early Colonial Encounters in the Caribbean” on Monday, December 6, 2021, from 3:00 to 4:15pm (EST).

Description: This presentation will discuss archaeological explorations of Indigenous-European interactions in the colonial Caribbean. Contemporary research, such as that at the site of LaSoye on the island of Dominica, interrogates the political, economic, and socioecological consequences of European settler colonialism on Indigenous communities and landscapes. This scholarship focuses on local materialities that reflect entanglement within the larger colonial structures, exploring themes of Indigenous resilience and agency in the face of encroaching European conquest.

This webinar is part of Brown University’s series New Directions in Caribbean Archaeology: This webinar series, to be held throughout the 2021-22 academic year, showcases current research in Caribbean archaeology that involves new data, fresh approaches, novel methods of analysis, and engagement with important contemporary issues such as impacts of climate change, migration, and community engagement and self-representation.

Registration is required for this free talk and can be done here: https://brown.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_aHu1KexnTLuLIVh3a8Lj9w



Learn more about New Directions in Caribbean Archaeology at https://www.brown.edu/go/CaribbeanArchaeology



Source: https://touch.facebook.com/events/542919893461022