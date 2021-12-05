A post by Peter Jordens:

Since November 14, 2021, the exhibition hall of The Utrecht Archives is showing the photo exhibition ‘Hidden Colonial Heritage Back to the People’ of the Wooko Makandie Foundation in collaboration with The Netherlands National Archives and The Utrecht Archives. Visitors will see images from the 1950s and 1960s from various collections, including those of biologist Con Bruning and the Moravian Church. Meanwhile, stories of the Surinamese Aukan Maroon community are being recorded through an associated crowdsourcing project.

The photos portray the life of the Aukan Maroons of Suriname, who descend from ancestors who escaped slavery and lived in the Surinamese interior. The exhibition is part of a project to record and preserve the heritage of the Aukan Maroons and other Surinamese population groups. The photos show how the Maroons interacted with scientists and missionaries in the 20th century. In the exhibition hall, these black and white photos are presented pluralistically and colorfully on traditional pangis (wrapping cloths).

Until now, these photos had been kept in European archives, hidden from most Surinamese. Through digitization they are now becoming accessible. In addition, stories are being collected and will be shared with the Maroon community in an innovative way. This will help preserve this heritage for future generations.

[…] The photo exhibition runs until January 9, 2022 at The Utrecht Archives, after which it will travel to Amsterdam, Tilburg and Suriname.

Translated and edited for clarity by Peter Jordens from the Dutch original at https://hetutrechtsarchief.nl/14-tentoonstellingen/638-verborgen-koloniaal-erfgoed-terug-naar-het-volk





Also see (in Dutch),

https://www.waterkant.net/suriname/2021/12/04/kenny-b-over-marron-expositie-ik-herken-mij-zelf-in-alles-wat-ik-hier-zie and https://werkgroepcaraibischeletteren.nl/foto-expositie-over-marrons-verborgen-koloniaal-erfgoed.

Images of the exhibition’s opening event can be viewed at https://www.facebook.com/wookomakandie (November 15, 2021) and https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mZvRGfhMXz8&t=1s.

The Utrecht Archives (Het Utrechts Archief) are located at Hamburgerstraat 28, 3512 NS Utrecht, The Netherlands.