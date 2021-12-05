Call for Papers—”Jamaica Making: An International Symposium”

Here is a call for papers for “Jamaica Making: An International Symposium”—a symposium organized around the forthcoming exhibition “Jamaica Making: The Theresa Roberts Art Collection.” The symposium will take place on April 14, 2022, organized by Liverpool John Moores University in conjunction with the University of Liverpool. The deadline for submission of abstracts is January 31, 2022. [Many thanks to Peter Jordens for bringing this item to our attention.]

Jamaica Making: An International Symposium: This symposium, organised by Liverpool John Moores University in conjunction with the University of Liverpool, UK, supports the ‘Jamaica Making: The Theresa Roberts Art Collection’ exhibition of Jamaican art since Independence in 1962, taking place at the Victoria Gallery & Museum, Liverpool, UK (19th February-9th July 2022).

Unlike art from other Caribbean islands, such as Haiti or Cuba, the art of Jamaica has not received due attention in other parts of the world. The ‘Jamaica Making’ exhibition in Liverpool in 2022 is a timely opportunity, fifty years on since the country gained Independence in 1962, to examine the range of art that has been produced by Jamaicans. The accompanying symposium in Liverpool will also enable discussion of the themes and issues which arise from a consideration of the last fifty years of Jamaican art.

Possible topics include, but are not limited to: Gender and migration; ‘Intuitive’ art; Tourism and art; Queer diasporas; Borders, real and imagined; Landscape and its representation; Representation/ways of seeing; Indigeneity; Sport and art; Memory and nostalgia; Identity formation; Heritage as mobility; Construction of diasporic identities; Representations of exile; and Diasporic time.

Abstracts are welcome relating to the period 1962 to the present, and from all methodological perspectives. Submissions will be considered for 30-minute presentations in English. The symposium will be held as a live event in Liverpool, UK, on Thursday 14th April 2022. There is the potential for some of the papers to be presented via an online method.

Please send your abstract and a current CV to Dr. Emma Roberts (Conference and exhibition organiser- Liverpool John Moores University, UK), e.e.roberts@ljmu.ac.uk by Monday 31st January 2022. Abstracts should be no more than 300 words. Applicants will be notified of the panel’s decision in mid-February.

Contact Dr. Emma Roberts (Liverpool John Moores University) at e.e.roberts@ljmu.ac.uk

[Shown above: A painting by Mabusha Dennis: “Lies, lies, all lies.”]