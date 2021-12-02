Pedrito Martínez and Alfredo Rodríguez Celebrate Changó at Carnegie Hall

Musicians Pedrito Martínez and Alfredo Rodríguez will perfrom at Carnegie Hall/Zankel Hall (Manhattan) on Saturday, December 4, at 7:30pm. [Read more at New York Latino Culture.]

Description: Pedrito is the world’s first call Cuban percussionist. He just recorded an album with Eric Clapton. Alfredo is a classically trained Cuban Jazz pianist. The two have recorded their own album and work together regularly.

Saturday is the Feast Day of Changó, the Yoruba orisha of thunder and lightning, and the sacred batá drums. Pedrito is a drummer in the Yoruba tradition, so the concert date is no accident.

Pedrito’s Rumba and Alfredo’s Jazz fit together like a hand in a glove. Each seems to be inspired by the other. Together they are the essence of Cuba. 

Read more at https://www.newyorklatinculture.com/pedrito-martinez/

