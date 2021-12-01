The Commonwealth Foundation in association with the Ameena Gafoor Institute for the Study of Indentureship and its Legacies invites you to join them at 2:00pm GMT on Tuesday, 7th December 2021, for “The Indentured Remembered.”



Description: Blending first person testimonies from Indian indentured labourers with fiction, the Commonwealth Foundation and the Ameena Gafoor Institute have brought together a team of actors, writers and directors to produce three short monologues that highlight both the vulnerability and resilience of survivors of the colonial system of indenture in Guyana, Mauritius and South Africa in the nineteenth century. This event will feature the recorded monologues and conversations with the creatives, as well as a panel hosting the writers; who have used both archival resources and the research of contemporary historians to bring to life the stories of the indentured.



Tickets to this event are free and can be found on Eventbrite here: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/the-indentured-remembered-tickets-209149711417. [The Zoom details will then be sent to you by email in due course.]