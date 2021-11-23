Bad Bunny, Cardi B Win at American Music Awards

Here are excerpts from Kiko Martínez’s “Bad Bunny, Cardi B, Becky G & Others Win Big at American Music Awards” (Remezcla):

It was a good night for Bad Bunny at the American Music Awards (AMA) Sunday night (November 21). The Puerto Rican rapper won two awards – Favorite Male Latin Artist and Favorite Latin Album for El Último Tour Del Mundo.

The AMAs also saw El Conejo Malo take the stage to perform the song “Lo Siento BB:/” with a digitized version of Julieta Venegas. For the performance, Bad Bunny wore an all-white outfit and a mask that covered the top half of his face and was fitted with a red, robotic eye.

Bad Bunny wasn’t the only one pulling double duty at the AMAs. Along with serving as host for the evening, rapper Cardi B had to take a break from her hosting responsibilities to accept her own award for Favorite Hip-Hop Song for “Up,” which hit No. 1 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 chart earlier this year. [. . .]

[Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic.]

For full article, see https://remezcla.com/music/bad-bunny-cardi-b-becky-g-others-win-big-at-american-music-awards/