Besanya Santiago Ayala: “Why Are Puerto Ricans Such Lazy People?”

Besanya Santiago Ayala describes herself as “Actor, Writer and Jíbara. I write about language, culture and all things Puerto Rico.” Thanks to Peter Jordens for sharing her blog. I enjoyed Santiago Ayala’s wry wit. Here is one of her historical explorations, introduced with a verve and humor: “Why Are Puerto Ricans Such Lazy People? An old, white man’s tale.”

Let’s begin by acknowledging some top quotes when it comes to describing Puerto Ricans:

“The drug adled thieves and baby mommas ten to stay near coastal cities to prey on tourism, welfare and las playas, livin LA Vida Loca.” — Buckmaker on Expat.com

“I have recently returned from Puerto Rico and I would NOT recommend it. Car was broken into, people are extremely rude, lazy and unwilling to help.” — Salty Tourist @manpsych on Trip Advisor

“Puerto Rico is lucky to be a part of the USA because they are a culture of laziness. Puerto Ricans are lazy, not very smart, and enjoy mooching off of all the aid and immigration benefits of being part of the United States.” — Redditor, AnthropometricMew

And then there’s the classic:

“They want everything done for them.” — The Cheeto

Side note: if you’re going to insult us, may I suggest using correct spelling and grammar? As a native English speaker, a Puerto Rican shouldn’t have to correct you on this, pendejo.

Puerto Ricans have had a reputation of being lazy and uneducated for quite some time. Since its colonization, the racist insults launched by U.S. officials are probably one of the few things on the island that has remained consistent. It doesn’t take much to notice that perspective in society, either. On television, Puerto Ricans are frequently portrayed as lazy drug addicts, gang members, inmates, or maids. Even Puerto Ricans themselves have been known to believe this.

Mami: Los Puertorriqueños no quieren trabajar. Por eso están en la situación que están (Puerto Ricans don’t want to work. That’s why they’re in their current situation).

Me: …okay, bendición, love you, byeeee!

So, where does this idea actually come from? No one can deny that the list of accomplishments by Puerto Ricans is far and wide. From the first Puerto Rican astronaut Joseph M. Acabá and baseball legend Roberto Clemente to current rocket scientist Lissette Martínez and US Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor, there is no doubt that Puerto Ricans have made numerous contributions to society. Although racism may seem like the most obvious reason, it would be a bit lazy of me not to look deeper into the matter. So, after a bit of digging, it turns out that the real answer lies in the dirt itself.

Jíbaros have gone through quite the transformation over the years. Today, they are an immense source of pride for Puerto Rico. Some even identify themselves as jíbaros, demonstrating a proud connection to their heritage.

Despite the comfy-looking hammock, however, jíbaros have always been some of the hardest working people on the island. They live in the countryside and are known for being farmers. But they haven’t always been appreciated. During the coffee and sugar plantation era, they were better known as peasants. They worked over 10 hours per day cutting down sugar cane with machetes or picking coffee beans in the blazing sun — and all while barefoot. People viewed them as weak and unhygienic. They were exploited and called lazy and incapable because they couldn’t work fast enough to meet the unrealistic demands of the industry. If they were known for anything, it was for dying off quickly. Living in extreme poverty, it was believed this was normal for them.

In 1899, Hurricane San Ciriaco landed on the island. One of the deadliest storms ever recorded, it rained for 28 days straight. In the rural town of Jayuya, entire coffee plantations skidded down mountains. This devastated the coffee industry which was essential to the Puerto Rican economy since 62% of the island’s population lived in these regions for work. Over 3,000 deaths were recorded on paper but many more went missing while 250,000 were left without food and shelter. This is the Puerto Rico that US Surgeon General Bailey K. Ashford was sent to.

Stationed in Ponce, Ashford arrived to see men, women, and children pouring down the mountains in search of food, shelter, and medical aid. He was placed in charge of a local field hospital receiving these patients. And they couldn’t have picked a better person. This was a man who married a Puerto Rican woman named Maria, took the time to learn Spanish, completely immersing himself in the culture. He was genuinely concerned for these workers and quickly began to investigate the cause of sickness. Maria explained they were anemic as a result of poverty. This wasn’t just the work of one hurricane. This was oppression in the making.

Immediately, Ashford began feeding his patients, assuming it was their poor diets. But even after eating meat, beans, and rice, they remained pale and still died off in huge numbers. After testing their blood, it turned out Maria was right. They were gravely anemic. But how could that still be even after they had been so well-nourished? Something was not adding up.

Then he took a feces sample from one of his patients. As he peered into the microscope, he saw the answer to a question that had previously been answered with:

“That’s just how they are.”

An age-old misunderstanding about jíbaros being weak, lazy, and unhygienic began to dissolve. Staring back at him was the answer that would revolutionize medicine in both the U.S. and Puerto Rico: Hookworms.

[. . .] It seemed the short-term solution was easy. Ashford and his colleague Pedro Gutiérrez Igaravidez were able to treat hundreds of patients per day with an affordable pill providing full recovery in just a few days. They would then speak to the workers about the importance of wearing shoes and using toilets. He then began an eradication campaign to bring attention to the issue and initiate a concerted effort against hookworms. Easy, enough, right?

Except that it wasn’t.

People were convinced that the sole cause of anemia was a lack of nourishing foods. Fingers were pointed to greedy employers for the conditions of poverty, as they did not provide enough wages to enough food. Politicians believed that a campaign focused on hookworms would dispel the reality that Puerto Ricans were receiving unlivable wages. While this was a major issue, it was the workers’ conditions that needed to be improved to resolve the issue.

To make matters worse, Puerto Rico would only receive $5,000 from the U.S. to combat this problem. They needed double that amount for the first year alone. Even after begging for funds and imploring plantation owners to force workers to wear shoes, Ashford’s cries went ignored. No laws were passed and no further measures were taken. Jíbaros could not afford shoes and working conditions were never improved. Although patients continued to be treated, they would repeatedly succumb to reinfection. The pills reduced death but not transmission. Frustrated, Ashford would eventually resign while Gutiérrez would be removed and replaced with a Washington-appointed commissioner of health. The campaign died after that.

A buried, forgotten story

Ashford’s work in Puerto Rico was monumental to developing public health worldwide, yet it is rarely acknowledged. This was, in part, due to his image, considering he was married to a colonial subject and raised their three kids in Puerto Rico. This was unheard of during the era of imperialism. Nevertheless, this was the very first campaign to raise public awareness about the disease. Jíbaros served as a model and prototype for hookworms in many tropical regions as well as the U.S. mainland.

In 1909, what would later become the Rockefeller Foundation, began the same campaign in the southern U.S. — another area where people were known for being lazy and unhygienic. The difference this time? One million dollars was given to fight the disease. Ashford’s old professor, Charles W. Stiles, even traveled to Puerto Rico to get some pointers from his old student. Between Ashford’s wealth of information, a much larger budget, and being more sensitive to cultural differences, they managed to run a successful campaign that eradicated hookworms while having long-lasting economic effects.

Meanwhile in Puerto Rico? An entirely different ending to the same story. It would later be estimated that 9 out of 10 people living in the rural areas of Puerto Rico suffered from this parasite. The island’s economy was unable to recover thus jíbaros remained in poverty for many years to come. And Puerto Rico’s contributions would be largely forgotten while being reduced to nothing more than a colonial laboratory completed with an ongoing image of dirty, uneducated, and lazy people. [. . .]

