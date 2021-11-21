Vincentian publishes book about the history of Indo-Vincentians

[Many thanks to Peter Jordens for bringing this item to our attention.] Loop News recently featured Stories from our Indian Elders, by Dornald Lenroy Thomas

Dornald Lenroy Thomas of St Vincent and the Grenadines has published a book on the history of Indians who journeyed from India to St Vincent and the story of their descendants.

The book ‘Stories from Our Indian Elders’ is available now, bringing together information from multiple sources, interviews and commentary from the author, in an easy-to-understand style.

The author of the book who is from Richland Park, St Vincent, now resides in Istanbul, Turkey but is involved with projects and organisations connected with St Vincent and the Grenadines.

The book summarises the conditions that existed both in India and St Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG) before the first Indians braved the seas to travel to the Caribbean Island.

Readers will see the reasons why they embark on this journey and are told about their lives after landing and their descendants’ lives over the last hundred and sixty years. Eight interviews with Indian Elders are featured along with the existing records to corroborate and authenticate this history.

The book also shows how Indians in SVG and in the diaspora can connect with their existing families in India and looks at future relationship possibilities between SVG and India.

The book aims to help fill the literary gap that has existed over the years regarding the history and life of the Indians of SVG. The author says it will be very useful to students and others who want to learn more about the topic.

According to Dr Adrian Fraser, former Head of the University of the West Indies Open Campus, this book “…is really for all Vincentians since the Indian population is a significant part of the nation and has made valuable contributions to overall national development…” It is “…a useful document for all Vincentians interested in Vincentian history and nationhood”.

The paperback is now at Bowman’s Pharmacy, Kingstown, St Vincent or on Amazon in Kindle, paperback and hardcover formats.

The book is also available in Trinidad through Dr Kumar Mahabir from https://indocaribbeanpublications.com/.

For original article, see https://caribbean.loopnews.com/content/vincentian-publishes-book-about-history-indo-vincentians



Stories from our Indian Elders

Dornald Lenroy Thomas

174 pages

ISBN 978-6250002018



For book description, see: https://svgihf.org/new-book-stories-from-our-indian-elders-by-lenroy-thomas-to-be-released-soon or https://www.amazon.com/Stories-Indian-Elders-Dornald-Lenroy/dp/6250001344.