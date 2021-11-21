Rubén Blades Wins Album of The Year; Juan Luis Guerra, Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album (2021 Latin GRAMMYs)

Taylor Weatherby reported that Rubén Blades won the Latin GRAMMY for Album of the Year at the 2021 Latin GRAMMYs Awards for Salswing!, adding that the Panamanian icon is also the 2021 Latin Recording Academy Person of the Year. Morgan Enos wrote about Juan Luis Guerra’s win for Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album for Privé. Warmest congratulations to these two giants!

Rubén Blades won the Latin GRAMMY for Album of the Year at the 2021 Latin GRAMMYs Awards for Salswing!, his latest project with Roberto Delgado & Orquesta. They bested fellow nominees Pablo Alborán, Paula Arenas, Bad Bunny, Camilo, Nana Caymmi, Juan Luis Guerra, Juanes, Natalia Lafourcade, and C. Tangana.

The Panamanian artists joined forces to revitalize the global sounds of the big band era on Salswing!, which was released in April. The legendary musicians notched another win at the 22nd Latin GRAMMY Awards with Best Salsa Album.

A 10-time Latin GRAMMY® and nine-time GRAMMY®-winner, Blades celebrates his second Album of the Year win (Salsa Big Band, another release with Roberto Delgado & Orquesta, won in 2017). He was also honored as the 2021 Latin Recording Academy’s Person of the Year(opens in a new tab) for his continued commitment to fighting for social justice around the world by supporting initiatives that raise awareness towards political oppression, hunger, poverty, and more. [. . .]

Morgan Enos reported on Juan Luis Guerra’s win:

Juan Luis Guerra won the Latin GRAMMY for Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album for Privé at the 2021 Latin GRAMMYs Awards. He bested fellow nominees Pablo Alborán, Paula Arenas, Nella, and Diego Torres. [. . .]

For more information, see https://www.grammy.com/latin-grammys/news/ruben-blades-album-of-the-year-2021-latin-grammys-roberto-delgado-orquesta-salswing

Also see https://www.grammy.com/latin-grammys/news/2021-latin-grammys-awards-nominations-complete-winners-nominees-list