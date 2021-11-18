Ida Does’ “Poetry is an Island: Derek Walcott” on Curfew Cinema

The tt film festival team has just announced that Ida Does’s Poetry is an Island will be streaming worldwide this weekend via Curfew Cinema, on the tt film festival website. Poetry is an Island is an intimate portrait of Derek Walcott, set in his beloved native island home of St. Lucia, and is a celebration of the greatest gift the Literature Nobel Laureate has given the world: his poetry. Enjoy anytime between 4PM, Friday, November 19, and 11:59PM AST, Saturday, November 20. See more information below.

Description: AS A POET, playwright, painter and even filmmaker, Derek Walcott has been hymning the Caribbean for over 60 years. This documentary presents an intimate portrait of the St Lucian Nobel laureate for literature, set in his beloved native island. The film observes Walcott in places essential to his work and life, such as his art studio and childhood home, and gathers the thoughts of his closest friends. Most importantly, this documentary is a celebration of the greatest gift Walcott has given the world: his poetry.

Buy tickets at https://ttfilmfestival.com/WATCH or email info@filmco.org to arrange a bank transfer. Don’t forget, ONE TICKET = ONE MOVIE! Tickets cost TT$35 (US$5) and are payable via credit card or online bank transfer.