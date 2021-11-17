What’s on Our Nightstands: “What Storm, What Thunder”

Now on my nightstand (waiting for the Thanksgiving break) is Myriam J. A. Chancy’s What Storm, What Thunder (Tin House Books, 2021). This book has received so many accolades since its publication in October 2021 that it is difficult to list them all. To name a few, Amazon included it on its list of Best Books of the Year, becoming one of the top 20 of books published this year. Then CBS Mornings with Sarah Gelman (Amazon Books Editorial Director) singled it out as a must-read from the list. What Storm, What Thunder has also been longlisted for the Aspen Prize. [We will follow this post with a review from Oprah Daily.]

Description: At the end of a long, sweltering day, as markets and businesses begin to close for the evening, an earthquake of 7.0 magnitude shakes the capital of Haiti, Port-au-Prince. Award-winning author Myriam J. A. Chancy masterfully charts the inner lives of the characters affected by the disaster―Richard, an expat and wealthy water-bottling executive with a secret daughter; the daughter, Anne, an architect who drafts affordable housing structures for a global NGO; a small-time drug trafficker, Leopold, who pines for a beautiful call girl; Sonia and her business partner, Dieudonné, who are followed by a man they believe is the vodou spirit of death; Didier, an emigrant musician who drives a taxi in Boston; Sara, a mother haunted by the ghosts of her children in an IDP camp; her husband, Olivier, an accountant forced to abandon the wife he loves; their son, Jonas, who haunts them both; and Ma Lou, the old woman selling produce in the market who remembers them all. Artfully weaving together these lives, witness is given to the desolation wreaked by nature and by man.



Brilliantly crafted, fiercely imagined, and deeply haunting, What Storm, What Thunder is a singular, stunning record, a reckoning of the heartbreaking trauma of disaster, and―at the same time―an unforgettable testimony to the tenacity of the human spirit.

For more information, see https://www.amazon.com/What-Storm-Thunder-Myriam-Chancy/dp/1951142764

