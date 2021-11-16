CARIBBEAN-RELATED EVENTS AT MIAMI BOOK FAIR 2021

A post by Peter Jordens:
As reported earlier, the 38th Miami Book Fair is being held from November 14–22, 2021. Caribbean-related events include the following:
Tuesday, November 16
• In Conversation: On Picturing Cuba: Art, Culture, and Identity on the Island and in the Diaspora (Jorge Duany)
Wednesday, November 17
• In Conversation: On Cuban Memory Wars: Retrospective Politics in Revolution and Exile (Michael J. Bustamante)
Thursday, November 18
• Literatura y artes: simbiosis creativas | Del Caribe al mundo: la estética trascendente de Humberto Castro (Humberto Castro)
• Literatura y artes: simbiosis creativas | En torno al texto dramático (Carmen Duarte, Abel González Melo, Mario Ernesto Sánchez)
Friday, November 19
• Versos para apostarle a la Esperanza (Emilio de Armas, Yosie Crespo, Montse Ordóñez)
Saturday, November 20
• In Conversation: On The Sound of the Sea: Seashells and the Fate of the Oceans & Imperiled Reef: The Fascinating, Fragile Life of a Caribbean Wonder (Cynthia Barnett, Sandy Sheehy)
• Bunkmates, Besties, Boyfriends: Three Irresistible Romances (Sarah Dass, Gabriela Martins, Raquel Vasquez Gilliland)
• In Conversation: On Until We’re Fish: A Novel & Letters from Cuba (Susannah Rodriguez Drissi, Ruth Behar)
• Ada Ferrer: On Cuba: An American History (Ada Ferrer)
• In Conversation: On Island Queen: A Novel & Black Girls Must Die Exhausted: A Novel (Vanessa Riley, Jayne Allen)
• In Conversation: On Rastafari in the 21st Century: What Life Has Taught I&I – Volume I (Douglas Smith, I. Jabulani Tafari)
• In Conversation: On What Storm, What Thunder: A Novel (Myriam J. A. Chancy)
Sunday, November 22
• Afro-Caribbean Men: Stories of Triumph &Empowerment Part I (Antonio Michael Downing, Marlon Peterson)
• Afro-Caribbean Men: Stories of Triumph &Empowerment Part II (Patrick Lemoine)
• Getting Haiti out of the Crisis (Victor “Master Ben” Benoît, Jerry Tardieu)
• Modern Caribbean Fiction: Power, Disaster and Rebirth (Cherie S.A. Jones, Myriam J.A. Chancy, Asha Bromfield)
• Virtual Pachanga: The Middle-Grade Fantasy Edition (Chantel Acevedo, Donna Barba Higuera, Claribel A. Ortega, Karla Arenas Valenti)
• El pulso de la literatura venezolana (Karina Sainz Borgo, Keila Vall de la Ville, Jacqueline Goldberg)
For more information, examine the Read Caribbean program at https://www.miamibookfair.com/organizer/readcaribbean-2021 or browse all programs at https://www.miamibookfair.com/programs2021.