CARIBBEAN-RELATED EVENTS AT MIAMI BOOK FAIR 2021

As reported earlier, the 38th Miami Book Fair is being held from November 14–22, 2021. Caribbean-related events include the following:

Tuesday, November 16

• In Conversation: On Picturing Cuba: Art, Culture, and Identity on the Island and in the Diaspora (Jorge Duany)

Wednesday, November 17

• In Conversation: On Cuban Memory Wars: Retrospective Politics in Revolution and Exile (Michael J. Bustamante)

Thursday, November 18

• Literatura y artes: simbiosis creativas | Del Caribe al mundo: la estética trascendente de Humberto Castro (Humberto Castro)

• Literatura y artes: simbiosis creativas | En torno al texto dramático (Carmen Duarte, Abel González Melo, Mario Ernesto Sánchez)

Friday, November 19

• Versos para apostarle a la Esperanza (Emilio de Armas, Yosie Crespo, Montse Ordóñez)

Saturday, November 20

• In Conversation: On The Sound of the Sea: Seashells and the Fate of the Oceans & Imperiled Reef: The Fascinating, Fragile Life of a Caribbean Wonder (Cynthia Barnett, Sandy Sheehy)

• Bunkmates, Besties, Boyfriends: Three Irresistible Romances (Sarah Dass, Gabriela Martins, Raquel Vasquez Gilliland)

• In Conversation: On Until We’re Fish: A Novel & Letters from Cuba (Susannah Rodriguez Drissi, Ruth Behar)

• Ada Ferrer: On Cuba: An American History (Ada Ferrer)

• In Conversation: On Island Queen: A Novel & Black Girls Must Die Exhausted: A Novel (Vanessa Riley, Jayne Allen)

• In Conversation: On Rastafari in the 21st Century: What Life Has Taught I&I – Volume I (Douglas Smith, I. Jabulani Tafari)

• In Conversation: On What Storm, What Thunder: A Novel (Myriam J. A. Chancy)

Sunday, November 22

• Afro-Caribbean Men: Stories of Triumph &Empowerment Part I (Antonio Michael Downing, Marlon Peterson)

• Afro-Caribbean Men: Stories of Triumph &Empowerment Part II (Patrick Lemoine)

• Getting Haiti out of the Crisis (Victor “Master Ben” Benoît, Jerry Tardieu)

• Modern Caribbean Fiction: Power, Disaster and Rebirth (Cherie S.A. Jones, Myriam J.A. Chancy, Asha Bromfield)

• Virtual Pachanga: The Middle-Grade Fantasy Edition (Chantel Acevedo, Donna Barba Higuera, Claribel A. Ortega, Karla Arenas Valenti)

• El pulso de la literatura venezolana (Karina Sainz Borgo, Keila Vall de la Ville, Jacqueline Goldberg)

For more information, examine the Read Caribbean program at https://www.miamibookfair.com/organizer/readcaribbean-2021 or browse all programs at https://www.miamibookfair.com/programs2021.