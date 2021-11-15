The Miami Book Fair 2021 will open Sunday, November 17, but streaming events began Sunday, November 14, 2021. The fair continues with online and in-person events through November 21, followed by its Street Fair weekend on November 22-24.

On Friday, the Street Fair gets under way. The highlight of the Street Fair is the Festival of Authors, with more than 450 authors reading and discussing their work, including the Latin American and Spanish authors who participate in the IberoAmerican Authors Program. Thousands of South Florida schoolchildren will help kick off the Street Fair, making the trip downtown Friday to hear authors and participate in Children’s Alley activities, including theater, arts-and-crafts, storytelling and readings by children’s book authors. Comics and graphic novels are once again featured, and a new section just for kids and teens, as well as presentations over the weekend by renowned graphic novelists and illustrators.

During Street Fair weekend, November 22-24, more than 250 publishers and booksellers exhibit and sell books, with special features like the antiquarians, who showcase signed first editions, original manuscripts and other collectibles.

The first Miami Book Fair, founded by Miami Dade College and community partners, took place in 1984. Since then, it has been recognized as the nation’s finest literary festival.

This year, in-person author presentations will also be livestreamed on MiamiBookFairOnline.com. We’ll also release more than a hundred author conversations for streaming on demand throughout the week of the Fair (and beyond.) And we’ll present a few programs live on Zoom.



Visit the MiamiBookFairOnline.com homepage for livestream and on-demand programs, or explore our category pages based on various interests: fiction, nonfiction, poetry, and more. Video pages include program information, author bios, and links to purchase the authors’ books from our partner bookstore, Books & Books. Simply click on the event you want to watch from any browser, on any device.

For more information, see https://www.miamibookfair.com/ and https://www.miamibookfair.com/organizer/in-person-events/