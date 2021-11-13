“The Haitian Revolution: And Island-Wide Affair” is a discussion to be held on Friday, November 19, 2021, from 5:00 to 7:00pm (via Zoom).

In celebration of Batay Vètyè (The Battle of Vertières, November 18, 1803), this event offers a discussion of the Haitian Revolution through its ramifications on its eastern neighbor, Santo Domingo/Dominican Republic. This event is also a capstone of the course “Slavery, Gender, and Resistance in Ayiti/Hispaniola” and is co-sponsored by the Ph.D. Program in French, the Ph.D. Program in History, the Institute for the Research of the African Diaspora in the Americas (IRADAC), the Ph.D. Program in Latin American, Iberian, and Latino Cultures (LAILAC), and the Haitian Studies Institute at Brooklyn College.

Attendees will need to register ahead of time via https://gc-cuny-edu.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZAudOipqjIvGdMKR0arP5aZvfEIg9i4a5Ve

Speakers:

Dr. Nathalie Frédéric Pierre (Howard University)

Dr. Maria Cecilia Ulrickson (Catholic University of America)

Dr. Emmanuel Lachaud (Yale ‘21)

Dr. Dixa Ramírez (Brown University)

Dr. Anne Eller (Yale University)

With introductory remarks by Dr. Marie-Lily Cerat, Interim director of the Haitian Studies Institute

Organized by Dr. Sophie Maríñez (Borough of Manhattan Community College, Mellon/ACLS Fellow)

For more information, see https://historyprogram.commons.gc.cuny.edu/11-19-the-haitian-revolution-and-island-wide-affair/