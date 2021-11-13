Haitian film “Fréda” will go to the 2022 Oscars

[Many thanks to Veerle Poupeye for bringing this item to our attention.] Mydna St. Cima reports on the recent inclusion for the 2022 Oscars of the film, Fréda, directed by Haitian filmmaker and actor Gessica Généus.

Fréda is qualified for the Oscars 2022, Le Nouvelliste revealed on November 11, 2021. The Haitian cinema sector is at the height of happiness.

“Fréda,” a film by Haitian actress and director Gessica Géneus continues to gather awards. The most recent venue is the 2022 Oscars, the prestigious American Academy based in Los Angeles, which has rewarded excellence in film every year since 1929.

“I don’t know yet, I’m digesting it,” replied Néhémie Bastien, leading actress of the film, when contacted by the editorial staff of Loop Haiti this morning. The young actress finds it difficult find the words to describe the sensation that this great news gave her. “Well, I realize that there are always rewards for job well done,” she added, realizing that great efforts always pay off.

[Shown above: Gessica Généus.]

Translated by Ivette Romero. For original article (in French), see https://haiti.loopnews.com/content/le-film-haitien-freda-courtise-par-les-oscars-2022