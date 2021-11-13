Grenada’s Underwater Sculptures have been restored

Here’s an article by Kelly Babo (France Info) on the famous statues of the Grenada Underwater Park, created by the British-Guyanese sculptor Jason deCaires Taylor.

The Grenada tourist office announced on Tuesday, November 9, 2021, that the renovation of the sculptures in the island’s underwater park is now complete. The site is one of the 25 wonders of the world according to National Geographic. The statues bathe in the waters of Grenada between 3 and 7 meters deep. Men, women, children, objects representing the life of yesterday and today as well as the history of the island.

A total of 82 sculptures are part of this park with an area of ​​around 1,000 square meters.

The “Grenada Underwater Sculpture Park” is located off the west coast of the marine protected area of ​​Molinière Beauséjour. It was one of the first underwater sculpture parks in the world, and was inaugurated in 2006.

Over the years, these sculptures that came straight out of the imagination of British Guyanese sculptor Jason de Caires Taylor, have been covered by coral and algae. They were also damaged by the currents, making their faces and other details barely recognizable. Therefore the island government decided to carry out a major restoration operation. It ended on Tuesday, November 9, 2021. Repairs, cleaning, removal, and even moving of some statues were part of the vast project.

Unique and famous statues

One of the most popular sculptures is named “Vicissitudes,” considered an implicit homage to the slaves who died in these waters during the slave trade. [See photo above.] It consists of 26 statues of young men and women holding hands in a circle. The statues weigh 15 tons in total and are submerged 4 meters deep.

Among these famous works there is also the “Lost Correspondent”—a man working on a typewriter, sitting at his desk, surrounded by historical newspaper clippings.

“Tam CC Project”, is a series of 18 faces submerged 2 meters under water.

Since its opening, the Grenada Underwater Sculpture Park has been a real tourist attraction and attracts many visitors from all over the world every year.

Translated by Ivette Romero. For the full article (in French), see https://la1ere.francetvinfo.fr/martinique/les-scupltures-sous-marines-de-grenade-ont-ete-restaurees-1152094.html