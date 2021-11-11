New Issue: The New West Indian Guide Vol. 95 (3 & 4)

The New West Indian Guide / Nieuwe West-Indische Gids has published a new issue.

It includes 3 articles: “Gender, Family, Race, and the Colonial State in Early Nineteenth-Century Jamaica” by Aaron Graham, “Rethinking the Historical Development of Caribbean Performance Culture from an Afro-Iberian Perspective: The Case of Jankunu” by Jeroen Dewulf, and “Out of Place: Race and Color in Jamaican Hotels, 1962–2020” by Henrice Altink. This issue also features 2 review articles by Bill Schwarz (“Windrush: Unresolved Legacies”) and Peter Hulme (“Caribbean Literary History”), plus 50 full reviews of books on the Caribbean.

NWIG Vol. 95 (3&4) is now gratis available online, see https://brill.com/view/journals/nwig/95/3-4/nwig.95.issue-3-4.xml

(All past issues of the NWIG, dating back to 1919, are also available, see https://brill.com/view/journals/nwig/nwig-overview.xml)