Photo Vogue Festival will be hosting a panel discussion—“Reframing History: Documentaries of the imagination”—in which Chiara Bardelli Nonino, curator for Photo Vogue Festival and photo editor at Vogue Italia and L’Uomo Vogue, will be in conversation with prize-winning photographers Lisandro Suriel (St. Martin) and River Claure (Bolivia). This event takes place at BASE Milano on November 18, 2021, at 5:00pm (CET). [For more information, see Vogue Italia.]

Lisandro Suriel was born and raised in Saint Martin, an island situated on the cusp of the Atlantic Ocean and the Caribbean Sea. As a child of the diaspora, he found that no formal institution ever introduced him to the idea that his history and identity might extend beyond being a descendent of slavery. With ‘Ghost Island’, he seeks to uncouple the Black and Caribbean narrative from a one-dimensional colonial history. Suriel stages magic-realist recollections of ghost stories and other oral histories from the island. He proposes the imaginative lens as a way to analyze how folkloric figures act as historic agents and animate cultural memory. As a documentary of imagination, his ongoing project ‘Ghost Island’ posits the Black subconscious as a means to reconfigure collective memory and reclaim history.

River Claure was born in Cochabamba, Bolivia in 1997. He studied Performing Arts, Graphic Design and Contemporary Photography. His work revolves around cultural juxtapositions and investigating identities marked by territory. He is the winner of the Eduardo Abaroa National Award (BO) and the XVIII Roberto Villagraz International Photography Scholarship (ESP). Recently he won the Genesis Imaging Award of FORMAT 21 festival (UK) and was nominated for the Joop Swart Master Class of World Press Photo (NL). His work has been exhibited at such festivals as GetxoPhoto, Format21, FIFV Festival, Photoville, Lagos Photo and The Rencontres d’Arles, among others. In 2020, he published his first photobook ‘Warawar Wawa’ for Colombian publisher RAYA, and was named as “Ones to Watch” by the British Journal of Photography. He currently lives and works in Madrid, Spain.

Chiara Bardelli Nonino graduated with an MA in Philosophy with a dissertation on Post-Mortem photography. She is the Photo Editor of Vogue Italia and L’Uomo Vogue, the editor of Vogue.it Photography section and a curator for the Photo Vogue Festival, where fashion is explored from a socio-political point of view in exhibit such as The Female Gaze, Fashion & Politics in Vogue Italia, All That Man Is – Fashion and Masculinity Now, Italian Panorama. With a focus on contemporary photography, she works also on independent editorial and curatorial projects and juries. Recent projects include the co-curation of Aperture Summer Open: Delirious Cities and Looking on: Sguardi e prospettive sulla nuova fotografia italiana.

She has been part of the Jury of the 2020 edition of Hyères Festival and has curated the largest monographic exhibition on Paolo Roversi’s work titled “Paolo Roversi – Studio Luce” and the eponymous art book designed by M/M Paris. [. . .]

