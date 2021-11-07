The blog Black Art in Puerto Rico / Arte Afro Puertorriqueño announced a new collective exhibition entitled “Otras Voces: arte afropuertorriqueño actual” [Other Voices: current Afro-Puerto Rican art] curated by Edwin Velázquez Collazo. The exhibition is organized as an independent project as a greeting to the 3rd Congress of Afro-descendants in Puerto Rico 2021 to take place virtually from November 9 to 13, 2021, through social media.

The exhibition opened on Friday, November 5, at the Poster and Graphics Museum of Carolina (located on the 2nd floor of the Escuté House, at the Fernando Rey Fernando III Square of Carolina, Puerto Rico). The exhibition will be open to the public until Friday, January 14, 2022. Black Art in Puerto Rico / Arte Afro Puertorriqueño reports:

Currently in Puerto Rico there is an intense process of recognition of the African heritage in our panorama of the visual arts in response to their constant invisibility in the history of art. In this process of revitalization and rereading, artist and cultural manager Edwin Velázquez Collazo presents the collective exhibition “Other Voices: current Afro-Puerto Rican art” in a political dimension within a process of reaffirmation of the contribution of Afro-descendants in the current panorama of the arts and society in Puerto Rico.

The exhibition is made up of the following 10 contemporary Afro-descendant artists: Javier Cintrón, Maribel Canales Rosario, Eduardo Texidor, Violeta Vani, Ahisamar Antonia, José Ballesta, Nitzayra Leonor, Deyaneira Lucero Maldonado, Juan Pablo Vizcaino Cortijo, and Ismael Figueroa in a new generational step towards other voices of Afro-Puerto Rican art.

The works presented highlight the wide range of media practiced by these artists who view themselves from the perspective of their personal, political and racial identity as Afro-descendants. [. . .]

Excerpts translated by Ivette Romero. For full article, in Spanish, see https://puertoricoblackart.blogspot.com/2021/10/exposicion-otras-voces-arte.html