Bocas Emerging Writers Fellowship

Bocas Lit Fest has announced two fellowships to be awarded in 2022 to early-career Caribbean-based writers in English—one for prose (fiction or non-fiction) and one for poetry.

The Bocas Emerging Writers Fellowships are intended to support early-career Caribbean writers whose work explores similar questions, ideas, and genre-crossing forms. The fellowships will run for a period of six months, during which both writers will receive support in advancing or completing a book manuscript or other body of work.

Each fellowship includes a cash award of TT$10,000; six months’ mentorship from an established author; participation in an intensive online writing workshop hosted by Arvon (UK); and chapbook publication by Peekash Press.



The deadline for applications is December 6, 2021.

Visit their website for full eligibility guidelines and to submit applications.

