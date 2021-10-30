Buenavida reports on a new exhibition by Zuania Muñiz Meléndez. The exhibition is on view open to the general public until November 14, 2021, at 258 San Justo Street in Old San Juan, Puerto Rico. [Many thanks to Teo Freytes for bringing this item to our attention.]

After two years in Madrid perfecting her photographic and lighting technique, and participating in various outstanding productions for Vogue magazine, artist Zuania Muñiz Meléndez presents her work in a solo exhibition. Here, you will be able to enjoy a sampling of her works from the beginning of her trajectory as an artist to her most recent production. She will show a selection of 19 photographs from 5 projects, curated by Pablo Colón (DPM), member of the Organization of Puerto Ricans Artists of NYC.

Through her conceptual artistic creation with surrealist influences, Zuania expresses several current and important themes that invite us to reflect deeply on our feelings, values, ​​and culture. Zuania exhorts us to flourish and to be reborn as metaphors of the strength of Puerto Ricans to continue “pa’lante” [going forward] while facing the many obstacles that life has presented to them (Hurricane Maria, earthquakes, the Covid-19 pandemic, etc.)

In this exhibition, many other topics are included: such as the importance of having contact with other people, culture as a source of emotional strength, the relationship of being human and our connection to nature, and overcoming adversity in difficult times. Several of the exhibited works have been recognized by the International Photography Awards with an Honorable Mention, published in The Washington Post, and have been included in festivals and international exhibitions.

The exhibition space is located at 258 San Justo Street in Old San Juan and is open to the general public until November 14.

Hours are from Wednesday to Sunday from 10am-7pm, and Monday and Tuesday by appointment. For appointments you can contact zuaniamuniz@gmail.com or by phone at 787-934-4434.

Currently, in addition to her artistic production, she works as a commercial photographer for advertising. You can see her work at http://art.zuania.com/.

Translated by Ivette Romero. For original article (in Spanish), see https://buenavida.pr/zuania-muniz-melendez-presenta-nueva-exhibicion/