Lonely Planet names the best destinations for 2022

CNN Travel reports on the top 10 countries to visit in 2022. Anguilla and Belize are among them. The others are Egypt, Malawi, Nepal, Oman, Slovenia, Mauritius, Norway, and Cook Islands.

In 1973, young British couple Tony and Maureen Wheeler published a guidebook entitled “Across Asia on The Cheap.” Little did they know that one humble guidebook would lay the foundation for a worldwide travel brand called Lonely Planet. Nearly 50 years later, their travel guide empire, Lonely Planet, is still chugging along.

As much of the world is slowly reopening following the coronavirus pandemic, travel is front of mind for so many of us. The hope is that 2022 will see families reunited, loved ones catching up after long stretches apart and hoarded vacation time used on once-in-a-lifetime experiences. Lonely Planet’s Best in Travel 2022 book is now on sale. We have a sneak preview of the places they think you should have on your bucket list, from the hidden gems of the Oman desert to the brilliant blue waters of Belize. [. . .]

6. Anguilla

Okay, so Anguilla is an overseas British territory and not technically a country. That said, the gorgeous Caribbean island is deserving of a closer look.

Anguilla’s careful reopening plan made it the destination of choice for CNN contributor Hannah Seligson, who traveled there with her young children in January.

She raved about the island’s “aquamarine sea, 33 public beaches, 80-degree temperatures, amazing hotels and food,” as well as its responsible approach to public health amid the pandemic.

4. Belize

Want to explore Mayan ruins, swim in electric-blue waters and view incredible wildlife? Belize has all of this and more, accessible via direct flights from multiple North American cities.

If you’re waiting for Australia to open up its borders, try Belize instead: its UNESCO World Heritage-listed Belize Barrier Reef Reserve System is breathtaking, and US travelers won’t need to worry about jet lag. Meanwhile, the language-cautious will appreciate that Belize’s national language is English. [. . .]

For full article, see https://www.cnn.com/travel/article/lonely-planet-best-in-travel-2022/index.html