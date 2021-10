The 2021 Puerto Rican Studies Association Symposium will take place virtually on November 12 & 13, 2021. The symposium will include a plenary session on Critical Rican Race Studies, a Town Hall, a celebration of authors, and the presentation of the 2020 Frank Bonilla Award.

More information will be forthcoming at https://www.ricanstudies.com/ and via Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/RicanStudies/