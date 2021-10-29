Conference: “Andrew Salkey a Man of Many Hats”

“Artist, Mentor, Friend, Activist: Andrew Salkey a Man of Many Hats” is an online conference to celebrate the legacy of Jamaican writer, broadcaster, and activist Andrew Salkey. It will take place on November 5, 2021, from 1:30 to 5:00pm (GMT). [This is an online-only event on Zoom, hosted by The British Library, London.

Description: This online conference held over two afternoons celebrates the legacy of Jamaican writer and broadcaster Andrew Salkey (1928-1995) by exploring the variety of his writing, and his contributions to the Caribbean literary community through his involvement with the Caribbean Artists Movement, and black publishing in Britain.

The programme includes a keynote by Professor Robert A Hill, ‘in conversation’ and panel sessions, guided readings of Salkey’s work, and a chance to see the items from the Salkey archive, which is held at the British Library.

Andrew Salkey was a co-founder of the Caribbean Artists Movement and lynchpin of the BBC’s Caribbean Service. He embodied the Black Radical Tradition in his writing, his politics, and in his support for other creative individuals. 26 years after his death, this conference seeks to reclaim his legacy and amplify his voice.

Professor Robert A. Hill is a leading scholar on Marcus Garvey and Research Professor at the Department of History at the University of California, Los Angeles. He was also a collaborator and friend of Salkey’s.

The British Library is a charity. Your support helps us open up a world of knowledge and inspiration for everyone. Donate today.

For more details and to book, go to https://www.bl.uk/events/artist-mentor-friend-activist-andrew-salkey-a-man-of-many-hats