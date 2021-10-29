Aurelio Martínez & The Garifuna Soul Band sing folkloric jazz for the World Music Institute at Le Poisson Rouge on Thursday, Dec 16, 2021, at 7:30pm (6:30pm doors open). Le Poisson Rouge is located at 158 Bleecker Street, New York, New York.

Description: Aurelio Martínez is a Honduran Garifuna singer-songwriter. To our uneducated ear, he sounds like an Afrobeat Bob Dylan with elements of surf guitar and something with the feel of Calypso. Aurelio is a leading voice of the Garifuna people, speakers of the last living Indigenous Carib language. There is a vibrant Garifuna community in Crotona Park East, The Bronx.

Aurelio Martínez & the Garifuna Soul Band play Garifuna Folk, with NYC’s own Wabafu Garifuna Dance Company opening, for the World Music Institute at Le Poisson Rouge in Greenwich Village on Thu, Dec 16, 2021 at 7:30pm (6:30pm doors).

If you know any African Diaspora culture in the Caribbean, Brazil or Peru (Rumba, Méringue, Bomba, Cumbia, Tambor, Samba, Festejo), you will recognize parts of our culture in the Garifuna traditions. Each is unique, but we share the same roots in Mother Africa, so there are many similarities. One thing we all have in common is that the traditions are designed to build community whether that is two people or a hundred. Syncopation is a signature of African Diaspora music traditions. It enables an infinite number of people to join in. Drumming, singing and dancing together makes everyone happy. You can’t help but smile.

About Aurelio Martinez

Aurelio Martinez was born into a musical family and became a talented drummer as a child. He learned his rhythms in the traditional way from his uncles and grandfather. Aurelio learned to sing from his mother. As a boy, Aurelio was already participating in Garifuna rituals which shouldn’t be surprising because we all do what our parents and families and communities do.

As a teenager he started to play in Latin bands. The first album Aurelio recorded with Grupo Garifuna de Honduras was Lita Ariran (JVC Records, 1995). It is a Garifuna classic. Aurelio’s first solo recording Garifuna Soul (Stonetree Records, 2004) mixed Garifuna traditions with pop instrumentation. He later worked with Afropop legend Youssou N’Dour.

Martínez was the first Black Honduran congressman from 2006-2010. It’s a really notable achievement.

Aurelio came back to what he considers a roots Garifuna sound in Lándini (Real World Productions, 2014). His latest is Darandi, a greatest hits live collection. [. . .]

Garifuna Are the Last Carib Community

The story of Aurelio is tied to his people. Garifuna speakers are Indigenous Carib mixed with the African Diaspora from St. Vincent in the Lesser Antilles. They spoke a blend of Carib and Arawak. The Carib had conquered the Arawak and Carib men took Arawak women. So men spoke Carib and women spoke Arawak. Boys would be taught Carib when they came of age, so there was this unusual blend of the two languages. Garifuna speakers are also mixed with West Africans who escaped Spanish shipwrecks and lived with the Carib.

The British could not defeat the Garifuna. They were basically deported in 1797 to coastal Honduras. From there Garifuna people have spread into Nicaragua, Guatemala, and Belize. The language died out in the Antilles, so the Garifuna people are a unique remnant of the Indigenous Carib. New York City has the largest population of Garifuna outside of Central America. [. . .]

See more information at https://www.newyorklatinculture.com/aurelio-martinez/

Also see aureliomusic.net, worldmusicinstitute.org, and garifunadancecompany.com