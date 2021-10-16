Art Exhibition: “Shape / Color: Diego Espaillat & Scarlett Reyes”

[Many thanks to Peter Jordens for bringing this item to our attention.] “Shape / Color: Diego Espaillat & Scarlett Reyes” is on view at the New World School of the Arts (NWSA) from October 15 to 29, 2021. The NWSA is located at 25 NE 2nd Street, Miami, Florida. This exhibition is free and open to the public.

More Information:

Scarlett Reyes, born in the Dominican Republic, has always been passionate about art and all its different branches. She has always been interested in design, creativity, trends, shapes. Her abstract paintings allow her to let her imagination flow and express different ideas and emotions through colors and texture.

Diego Antonio Espaillat inserts himself into the often-changing art form by working through the forms in his personal fashion. The mask-making histories are relatively new, still evolving, and grow out of a mix of traditions, including Spanish Catholic holidays and Carnival celebration and spirituality.

For more information, see https://nwsa.mdc.edu/visual-arts/events/event.aspx?eventId=37651007195571



Follow the artists at:

https://www.instagram.com/diegoantonioespaillat

https://www.facebook.com/Scarlett-Reyes-Interiorismo-106461119551625

https://www.instagram.com/srinteriorismo1