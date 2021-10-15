Tern Gallery at the 10th UNTITLED Art Fair

Tern Gallery (The Bahamas) will be participating in the 10th edition of the UNTITLED Art Fair to take place on Miami Beach (Ocean Drive and 12th Street) from November 29 until December 4, 2021. Tern will exhibit works by April Bey, Cydne Coleby, Kendra Frorup, and Anina Major.

Untitled Art is an innovative and inclusive platform for discovering contemporary art. It balances intellectual integrity with cutting-edge experimentation, refreshing the standard fair model by embracing a unique curatorial approach.

Untitled Art was founded in 2012 by Jeff Lawson. Each year, the fair selects a curatorial team to identify and curate a selection of international galleries, artist-run exhibition spaces, and non-profit institutions and organizations, in dialogue with an architecturally-designed venue. It launched the art world’s first virtual reality fair in July 2020 and will celebrate its 10th edition in 2021.

To mark the occasion, under the guidance of Artistic Director Omar López-Chahoud, the 2021 presentation features an expanded curatorial platform with four guest curators: Natasha Becker, Miguel A. López, Estrellita Brodsky and José Falconi. Brought together for their diverse perspectives and regional expertise, the curators will nurture dialogue between participating galleries and artists to generate a more global and inclusive conversation.

The 2021 presentation takes place on the sands of Miami Beach from Nov 29 until Dec 4. Comprising over 145 international contemporary galleries, the fair connects the best of contemporary art, live events, artist performances and other activations to keep more than 40,000 attendees captive and entertained during Miami Art Week.

For more information, see https://untitledartfairs.com/about/

[Shown above: April Bey’s “Power Girl (Incarcerated Queen)” 2008.]