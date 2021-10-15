“Entretelas”: New exhibition by Antonio Martorell

“Entretelas,” a new exhibition by Antonio Martorell and curated by Humberto Figueroa opened today (Friday, October 15, 2021) at the Museum of the Americas in Old San Juan, Puerto Rico.

The executive director of Museo de las Américas [Museum of the Americas (MLA)] María A. López Vilella announced that, in October, the Museum is bringing a new exhibition by Antonio Martorell and a dynamic calendar of activities, adding to its rich exhibition offerings. Entretelas is the name of the new exhibition by maestro Antonio Martorell and his friends, which will open to the public on Friday, October 15, 2021. [In addition, the popular celebration known as Noche de Catrinas will take place on Thursday, October 28, 2021, from 6:00pm.]

The Entretelas exhibition by Antonio Martorell includes seventy-five works on various themes that invite reflection on the biological family, the chosen family, and the global community that supports our fight against so much adversity, as well as reflecting on the forces of art, science, and friendship.

About Entretelas Antonio Martorell tells us, “The show that I present with my friends consists of five time-frames performed in the same place: at the Playa de Ponce Workshop. The time-frames correspond to the years 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020 and 2021, which have been characterized by their difficult and catastrophic nature. We reacted to these years with the instruments at hand and revealing surfaces, spurred by the imperious need to bear witness, starting from the relentless present; but also in reference to a past whose broken memory we try to mend and to remedy. Five years of grappling with genres and generations, weaving them together until they find, on their surfaces, meanings that are not superficial.”

Curator of the exhibition, Professor Humberto Figueroa, said, “The recovery of the state of grace after the disasters that have affected us in the past four years is a task of greater relevance. The misfortunes caused by mismanagement by the government, the seasonal hurricanes on the Atlantic and Caribbean routes; the multiplication and mutation of the pandemic virus, and the tremors and earthquakes are all forcing changes in everyday life in Puerto Rico.” Antonio Martorell’s exhibition includes a public program with talks and guided tours that will be announced through the social networks of the Museum of the Americas.

Excerpts translated by Ivette Romero. For full article (in Spanish), see https://eladoquintimes.com/2021/10/06/nueva-exhibicion-de-antonio-martorell-llega-al-museo-de-las-americas/