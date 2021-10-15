A public call for the immediate destruction of the unauthorized translation of ‘Zong!’

Please consider signing this petition in support of M. NourbeSe Philip’s requests to destroy the flawed Italian translation of her work Zong! as told to the author by Setaey Adamu Boateng.

Read NourbeSe’s detailed account of the situation here.

Please sign if you care to or are willing and share with your group:

https://chng.it/NwL4hRpMb4

Please follow the blog Set Speaks on NourbeSe’s website, www.nourbese.com for additional context, correspondence, statements about this situation as well as future posts. If you do not already, please follow NourbeSe’s social media accounts on facebook, twitter, and instagram to find past and future updates about this situation.