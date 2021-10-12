Theater: “La breve y maravillosa vida de Oscar Wao”

The theatrical production “La breve y maravillosa vida de Oscar Wao”—based on Junot Díaz’s novel and adapted and directed by Marco Antonio Rodríguez—will be playing at Repertorio Español starting on October 16, 2021. [Running time: 2 hours. Intermission: 15 min. Recommended for adult audiences. Performed in Spanish with English supertitles.]

Description: Oscar is a naive “nerd” from New Jersey who has finally left the grips of his imposing Dominican mother and is attending his first semester of college at Rutgers with his rebellious sister. He dreams of becoming the Dominican J.R.R. Tolkien and, most of all, finding love. But Oscar may never get what he wants. Blame the “fukú”—a curse that has haunted Oscar’s family for generations, following them on their epic journey from Santo Domingo to the USA. “The Brief Wondrous Life of Oscar Wao” explores the endless human capacity to persevere—and risk it all—in the name of love.

“A shrewd exploration of male mores under often hilarious Ping-Pong dialogue”. – The New York Times

“Rodríguez skillfully compresses time, and hones the events of Oscar’s life to bring us a humorous and poignant performance”. – Berkshire Fine Arts

