Pablo Delano—”The Decolonial Paintbox: Three Projects (1996-2021)”

Pablo Delano (Charles A. Dana Professor of Fine Arts, Trinity College) will deliver the lecture “The Decolonial Paintbox: Three Projects (1996-2021)” on October 20, 2021, at 4:30pm, at the McCook Auditorium, Trinity College in Hartford, Connecticut.

Description: During a career spanning 40 years, visual artist and photographer Pablo Delano has sought to employ artmaking as a vehicle to analyze, critique, and call out processes of colonial oppression in his homeland of Puerto Rico and elsewhere. This talk will center on three major projects accomplished since he began teaching at Trinity College: the photography books In Trinidad (2008) and Hartford Seen (2020), as well as the conceptual installation The Museum of the Old Colony (2016-ongoing). The talk will also reflect on the role that the Trinity community played as a spark and sounding board for these projects. (Visitors are required to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination to attend all indoor events at Trinity College.)

[Image above: The Museum Desk (assemblage of found objects, detail), Pablo Delano, 2020. From the installation The Museum of the Old Colony.]

