New Book & Conversation—Nature’s Wild: Love, Sex, and Law in the Caribbean

Andil Gosine (York University) will be in conversation with Nalini Mohabir and Jesse Arsenault (Concordia University) this Friday, October 15 at 11:00am (EST) about his new book Nature’s Wild: Love, Sex, and Law in the Caribbean (Duke University Press, 2021) and in the visual arts after indentureship and human-animal relations in the work of Guadeloupean artist Kelly Sinnapah Mary. The conversation will center on the chapter entitled “Desir Cannibale.” To register for the zoom event, see below.

Roshini Kempadoo (author of Creole in the Archive: Imagery, Presence, and the Location of the Caribbean Figure) describes the book: “Heterosexual and patriarchal conventions are at the very heart of Andil Gosine’s challenge. He allows us to think through queer perspectives, reconceptualizes colonial histories and Caribbean and subaltern culture, and extends our knowledge of Caribbean arts practice. Gosine eloquently prompts us to reflect on our preconceptions of naturalness and humanness. [. . .].”

Book Description (DUP): In Nature’s Wild, Andil Gosine engages with questions of humanism, queer theory, and animality to examine and revise understandings of queer desire in the Caribbean. Surveying colonial law, visual art practices, and contemporary activism, Gosine shows how the very concept of homosexuality in the Caribbean (and in the Americas more broadly) has been overdetermined by a colonially influenced human/animal divide. Gosine refutes this presupposed binary and embraces animality through a series of case studies: a homoerotic game called puhngah, the institution of gender-based dress codes in Guyana, and efforts toward the decriminalization of sodomy in Trinidad and Tobago—including the work of famed activist Colin Robinson, paintings of human animality by Guadeloupean artist Kelly Sinnapah Mary, and Gosine’s own artistic practice. In so doing, he troubles the ways in which individual and collective anxieties about “wild natures” have shaped the existence of Caribbean people while calling for a reassessment of what political liberation might look like.

Andil Gosine is Professor of Environmental Arts and Justice at York University. The companion touring exhibition for his book Nature’s Wild will launch in Port of Spain, Trinidad, in January 2022. He is also curator of everything slackens in a wreck-, which will open at the Ford Foundation Gallery in New York next Spring.

Please register for the zoom event here: https://milieux.concordia.ca/event/andil-gosine-natures-wild-love-sex-and-law-in-the-caribbean/

For more information about the event, see https://milieux.concordia.ca/event/andil-gosine-natures-wild-love-sex-and-law-in-the-caribbean/

For more information on the book, see https://www.dukeupress.edu/natures-wild