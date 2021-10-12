Job Position: Department Chair, Department of Language, Literature and Culture

The Department of Language, Literature and Culture (LLC) at Clark University seeks to hire its next departmental Chair at the rank of associate professor or professor to begin Fall 2022. Successful applicants will have research specialization in the field of Afro-Hispanic Studies and/or Afro-Latinx Studies. Scholars whose research focuses on the Afro-descendant populations of Mexico, Central America, the Andean countries or Equatorial Guinea are particularly encouraged to apply. This will be a tenured appointment as Chair with an initial three-year term, renewable as Chair.

The new chair will join Clark University at a time of new leadership and change and will play a crucial role working with the faculty in shaping the department culture for Clark’s engaged student body. They will be responsible for developing and implementing new strategic goals for the department, ensuring that existing programs and offerings meet today’s student needs and building programs and systems to serve future needs.

Requirements: The departmental Chair should be an active scholar committed to teaching in Spanish in their field and at all levels, and to offering courses available to the wider university community. The Chair will have an initial 0-1 teaching load in their first year, followed by a 1-1 course load for the duration of their term. Upon completion of their term, the Chair may retreat to regular tenured faculty status with a 2-2 teaching load. The successful candidate will also receive a research bursary of $30,000 over the first three years, in addition to a one-time allotment of money for library items. As a faculty in the Humanities, the Chair will be part of the Higgins School of Humanities, a resource that enhances the intellectual and cultural life of Clark University through its advocacy for the arts and humanities by fostering connections between the humanities disciplines, by sponsoring public programming and campus initiatives, by encouraging curricular innovation, and by supporting teaching and research/creative practice through grants.

For more information, see https://clarku.interviewexchange.com/jobofferdetails.jsp;jsessionid=6A6511D8F058FEA61D08AE977ACF684F