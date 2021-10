Dr. Patricia Rodney is the speaker for the 23rd Annual Walter Rodney Lecture. She will deliver the talk “Reframing October 1968: A Case for Reparative Justice” at the Institute of Caribbean Studies, University of the West Indies-Mona on Friday, October 15, 2021, 6:00pm.

Watch it live on the Institute of Caribbean Studies YouTube channel https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCdT09460DrAZyaOd4Z6KIZg



Source: https://www.facebook.com/icsmona