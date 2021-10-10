[Many thanks to Peter Jordens for bringing this item to our attention.] As part of the London Spanish Book & Zine Fair, “Writing is Resisting: Literature by Black Women” features Yolanda Arroyo Pizarro and Lucía Asué Mbomío in conversation with Dayana Catá on October 15, 2021, 7:00-8:00pm (BST). The conversation will be held in Spanish.

Description: We are experiencing a great boost in literature written by Afro-descendant women in the publishing industry. The Black Lives Matters movement and the upheaval caused by racist attacks in 2020 has been a driving force around the world for a bigger presence of black female authors. But this mainstream earthquake has been forged through decades of struggle by many black women.



This talk is an attempt to reveal just one of the many routes to discover the literature written by Afro-descendant women, their own language, their common themes and their role in the Afro-feminist struggle. [In collaboration with Afroféminas and La Tundra Revista.]



About the speakers:



Lucía Asué Mbomío Rubio is a journalist and writer. She was born in Madrid in 1981, with a Segovian mother and a father from Niefang, Equatorial Guinea. She has a degree in Information Sciences (Complutense Universidad de Madrid), a diploma in scriptwriting and documentary directing (Instituto de Cine de Madrid) and a Master’s degree in development and International aid (Complutense Institute of International Studies). Since 2005 she has worked as a television reporter, in spaces such as Madrid Directo (Telemadrid), The Gonzo Method (Antena3) and Spanish in the World (Tve1). She has also directed documentaries for the Movistar series En Tierra de los Nadie. Thanks to the two previous shows she worked in more than thirty countries. At the moment, she is one of the presenters of Here the Earth (Tve1). Lucía has published two books, Hija del camino, that is in the process of becoming a Netflix serie and Las que se atrevieron.



Yolanda Arroyo Pizarro is a Puerto Rican writer that has been published in Spain, Ecuador, Ghana, United Kingdom, Mexico, Argentina, Panama, Guatemala, Chile, Bolivia, Colombia, Venezuela, Denmark, Hungary and France. She is the Editor-in-Chief and Founder of Revista Boreales and a TED speaker, in addition to having been a Jury of the Puerto Rico Queer Film Festival 2010 and the 2011 Las Américas Novel Award. Yolanda is author of many books including Menorragia: histerias de octubre and Antes y después de suspirar.



Dayana Catá is the representative of Afroféminas (Afro-descendant women’s digital magazine) in Catalonia (Spain). A Cuban migrant, Dayana is a Special Education teacher, writer, feminist and activist for the rights of racialized and migrant people.

About the London Spanish Book & Zine Fair: In its third edition London Spanish Book & Zine Fair 2021, the book and zine fair is the first fair of its kind in the United Kingdom showcasing books and fanzines in Spanish. Since 2019 LSBF aims to generate a place for promotion and recognition of literature written in Spanish (bilingual/English) generating new links between authors, publishers and new audiences in the UK while at the same time serving as a meeting place of book enthusiasts. Organized by La Tundra Revista.

