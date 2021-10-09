Call for Submissions:13th Conference on Cuban and Cuban-American Studies

The FIU Cuban Research Institute announced its 13th Conference on Cuban and Cuban-American Studies, organized around the topic: “Cuba before and after J11.” The conference takes place on February 3, 2022, at 8:30am (EST) and February 4, at 5:30 pm.

Call for Submissions: The Cuban Research Institute (CRI) of Florida International University continues its tradition of convening scholars and other persons interested in the study of Cuba and Cuban Americans by announcing its Thirteenth Conference. We encourage the submission of panels and papers concentrating on any aspects of the main conference theme, but will consider all submissions relevant to the history, economy, politics, culture, society, and creative expression of Cuba and its diaspora. At this point, we plan to hold the conference on site, but we may have to convert it to a virtual or hybrid meeting if the public health situation requires it.

The Thirteenth Conference on Cuban and Cuban-American Studies takes the protests of July 11, 2021, as a point of departure for reflection and discussion about the past, present, and future of Cuba. Our main theme, the political, economic, and cultural dimensions of Cuba before and after J11, invites interdisciplinary approaches to the complex, heterogeneous, and multiple layers of contemporary Cuban society, especially during and after the coronavirus pandemic. Although we welcome discussions about the recent situation and the future of Cuba, we invite a thorough retrospective examination of the political, economic, and cultural causes and consequences of the J11 protests. We are especially interested in assessing the evolving relations between Cubans on and off the Island, particularly in South Florida.

