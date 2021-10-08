New Book: Raúl Cañibano‘s “Absolut Cuba”

Absolut Cuba, published by Edition Lammerhuber (August 2021) is a book of Raúl Cañibano‘s photography with text by Leonardo Padura.

Description (Edition Lammerhuber): Absolut Cuba is Raúl Cañibano‘s declaration of love to his native country. His surprising, caring, yet incredibly precise take and his lightning-fast, instinctive and gripping intellect let him capture moments which might seem totally familiar: normal everyday life in urban or rural settings. This makes him one of the most gifted photographers in Latin America. His project Tierra Guajira pays tribute to Cuban farmers in an almost anthropological approach – tracing his own childhood in the east of the country. Raúl Cañibano combines it with pictures from his series Ciudad, Fe por San Lázaro and Ocaso to let us sense the heart and soul of Cuba. His images are truthful and convey a sense of identity. They are filled with tradition, happiness, tragedy and magic.

Raúl Cañibano was born in Havana in 1961, trained to be a welder and it took until 1984 before he started, self-taught, to get involved with photography. In engaging with the works of the great masters of painting he formed his own style, which he calls “somehow surrealist”. His work has been published in magazines across the world and shown in major photographic museums and at well-known festivals like the Recontres de la Photographie d’Arles. He is a member of the Unión de Escritores y Artistas de Cuba (UNEAC) and the Fondo Cubano de la Imagen. His pictures have been acquired by prominent public collections in Cuba, like the Museo Nacional de Bellas Artes, as well as by the International Center of Photography (ICP) in New York. He was awarded the Grand Prix of Cuban Photography for his outstanding creative work.

Leonardo Padura Fuentes is one of the most successful and popular contemporary writers in Cuba and has completely revamped Cuban crime writing. He has gained plenty of praise and awards for his work.

For more information, see https://edition.lammerhuber.at/en/books/absolut-cuba

Also see https://www.theguardian.com/artanddesign/gallery/2021/oct/07/viva-cuba-in-pictures-raul-canibano. [Many thanks to Peter Jordens for this link.]