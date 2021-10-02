Screening Now: “Simone”

One year after shooting the film (entirely) in Puerto Rico, Simone premiered in the Caribbean Cinemas around the island on September 30, 2021. El Adoquín Times reports:

The film Simone, based on the award-winning novel by Puerto Rican writer Eduardo Lalo, tells the mysterious and exotic love affair between a writer and professor at the UPR and who begins to receive intriguing and mysterious messages at his home, office, in his car and even at the entrance of the University. He decides to accept the challenge of the guessing game. “The play and the dedication to this adventure becomes an emotional tsunami that makes him stronger and more creative,” says screenwriter and director of the film, Betty Kaplan.

Simone has a stellar cast of international and Puerto Rican artists. In the leading roles are Puerto Rican actor Esaí Morales and Chinese actress Kunjue Li. The rest of the first-rate cast includes: Caterina Murino, Joanna Cassidy, Braulio Castillo, Zoribel Fonalledas, Aries Mejías, Melanie Ramos, Eli Cay, and Bruno Irizarry.

Filmed entirely in the metropolitan area, mostly in the Santurce and Río Piedras areas, Simone, [whose literary iteration] was awarded the prestigious Rómulo Gallegos International Award in 2013, presents a story full of mystery, intrigue, passion, and the diversity of love. [. . .]

Simone is being screened at the Caribbean Cinemas of Plaza Las Américas, Hato Rey; Plaza del Caribe, Ponce; Montehiedra, in San Juan. It is also showing at San Patricio Plaza in Guaynabo; El Distrito, at the Miramar Convention Center; and at Western Plaza, in Mayagüez.

For more info about the film, visit www.simonefilm.com (as well as Facebook/Simone.lapelícula and Instagram @Simone.lapelicula).

Translated by Ivette Romero. For full article, in Spanish, see https://eladoquintimes.com/2021/09/28/estrena-en-puerto-rico-pelicula-simone/