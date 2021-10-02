Natti Natasha Has No Problem Being Sexy, Loud, & Quiet on ‘NattiVidad’

Jessica Van Dop De Jesús (Remezcla) interviews Dominican singer Natti Natasha and her second álbum, NattiVidad.

Natti Natasha, the energetic Dominicana responsible for hits such as “Criminal” with Ozuna and “Sin Pijama” with Becky G, has been performing for the past decade. She’s collaborated with pretty much every performer on top of the reggaetón game: Daddy Yankee, Bad Bunny, Don Omar, Farruko, among many others. She’s proven to be a chameleon in the genre, blending the sounds she grew up listening to in the Dominican Republic and the Bronx.

But 2021 is a year of new things for Natti Natasha. Her daughter Vida Isabelle with her fiancé and manager Raphy Pina was born earlier this year after a public fertility struggle. And now, she is getting ready to release her second album, NattiVidad. She opted for that name to represent her rebirth as an artist, and dedicated the album cover to the birth of her daughter. With catchy beats encouraging women to live their best lives, the goal with the new record is to empower women to pursue what they want: a family, career, love, happiness, goals, and everything else.

NattiVidad takes you on a virtual tour of Latin America and beyond, with various beats that come together under the theme of women empowerment. “Noches en Miami,” with its electro beats, is different with a slower tempo, but it is still guaranteed to get folks on the dance floor. “Ram Pam Pam” with Becky G is a high tempo reggaetón track with cumbia undertones. She also teams up with her compatriota Prince Royce for the romantic track “Antes Que Salga el Sol.” Regardless of the beat or the collaborator, women remain on top in NattiVidad.

Remezcla caught up with Natti Natasha to discuss NattiVidad, tackling the new phase of her life and career as a mother, and being able to represent women beyond reggaetón.

[. . .] NattiVidad is a mix of different sounds. For example, “Noches en Miami” with a more electro club sound, to “Ram Pam Pam” with Cumbia undertones. How is that a reflection of your influences?

Girl, I’m from the Dominican Republic! I am from the Caribbean. We have all types of influences over there. I used to listen from hip-hop, R&B to bachata to merengue to cumbia to reggaetón to dancehall to reggae. I feel like we have all the roots right there. I think that’s why I’m able to have that versatility because my ear got so used to so many different sounds. When I like a sound, I can flow into it because I enjoy it. So that’s one of the most exciting things about what I do, that being creative gives you the opportunity of touching different genres. And I love it.

Many of the songs on the album are ladies anthems, like “Las Nenas,” “Philliecito.” What kind of feedback do you get from your fans?

“Frozen” and “No Quiero Saber” are some of my favorite empowerment songs as well. It’s fun to be able to represent women, to be a voice for them. So many women write to me every day. They say, “I don’t speak this way, but I get that. This is not how I say it, but I understood what you tried to say. And when I’m with my friends, this is how I talk. So I understand your message, and I thank you for that.” It’s so good, and it’s so rewarding to see these girls say this because that’s why I do it. I have a sister. I have a niece. I have a sister-in-law. I have cousins. And I know how it feels. I’m a part of that, too. I’m a girl. I’m a woman that’s gone through so many things in life. And if I can do it for other girls, then why not? [. . .]

[Photo above by Miguel Ducos. Art by Stephany Torres for Remezcla.]

For full article, see https://remezcla.com/features/music/natti-natasha-no-problem-sexy-loud-quiet-nattividad/