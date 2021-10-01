Art Exhibition: “The Other Side of the Pentaprism”

“The Other Side of the Pentaprism,” curated by Amanda Coulson, opened at the Tern Gallery (The Bahamas) on August 26 and will be on view until November 13, 2021. It features artwork by Melissa Alcena, Tamika Galanis, Jodi Minnis, Lynn Parotti, Leanne Russell, and Tiffany Smith. Tern Gallery is located on Western Road in Nassau, The Bahamas.

Description: The Other Side of the Pentaprism (re-)mirrors a vision of the Caribbean as it is, but seldom is seen. The six artists in this show are the pentaprism, filtering their gaze through their creative vision. Revealing a different universe while questioning the “real” one in which we inhabit, the exhibition upsets the narratives and histories many of us have been taught, showing that the norms and status quo are truly mad. Is it not our accepted world that is illogical? A world where the homes of the enslavers are venerated while those of the enslaved are forgotten, where women are valued only for their ability to serve or bear children and where histories are unwritten. These artists present us rather with a world where people exist as more than props within a fabricated backdrop.

Melissa Alcena: Alcena is Bahamian portrait and documentary photographer based in Nassau, Bahamas. Her work often focuses on shifting the narrative around the Caribbean, and specifically The Bahamas, which is regularly portrayed as a country of shallow luxury, corruption or climate destruction. [. . .]

Tamika Galanis: Galanis is a documentarian and multimedia visual artist. A Bahamian native, Tamika’s work examines the complexities of living in a place shrouded in tourism’s ideal during the age of climate concerns. [. . .]

Jodi Minnis : Minnis is a multidisciplinary artist who investigates the intersection of gender, race and culture. Through photography, painting, drawing, sculpture, video and performance, she scrutinizes the traditional representations and tropes around Black, specifically Bahamian women. [. . .]

Lynn Parotti: Parotti is a Bahamian painter who is preoccupied with the environment in all its multifaceted connotations. She has a consuming passion for the natural landscape of the Bahamas where she was born but is equally concerned with the social geography of place; the human experience and relationship to these locations, the historical traces, the economic and environmental impact and consequences. [. . .]

Leanne Russell: Initially interested in the visual arts, she chose to pursue commercial studies and obtained a Bachelor of Commerce undergrad from St. Mary’s University, Halifax, Nova Scotia in 2002. Returning to Abaco she was reunited with her first love of painting. [. . .]

Tiffany Smith: Smith is an interdisciplinary artist from the Caribbean diaspora working in photography, video, installation, and design. Using plant matter, design elements, patterning and costuming as cultural signifiers, Smith creates photographic portraits, site responsive installations, user-engaged experiences, and assemblages focused on identity, representation, cultural ambiguity, and displacement. [. . .]

For more information, visit https://www.terngallery.com/exhibitions/the-otherside-of-the-pentaprism

[Shown above: Tiffany Smith’s “Study 6” (2014).]