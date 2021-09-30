TONIGHT! Virtual Author Series with Michael Chinnici



Tonight, Thursday, September 30, 2021, from 6:00 to 7:00pm, the Westchester Regional Library (Miami-Dade Public Library System, Miami, Florida) will host a virtual conversation with Michael Chinnici, author of the forthcoming book, Vanishing Cuba (Red Octopus Publishing, December 2021), which now is available for pre-ordering.



Description: Cuba has witnessed many changes in the past century. However, one thing has remained timeless: the rich culture and resiliency of its people.



Gain a new perspective on modern-day Cuba as New York-based author and photographer Michael Chinnici presents his new book, Vanishing Cuba (Red Octopus Publishing, December 2021), a collection of colorful and captivating photographs that depicts the changes Cuba is facing as it emerges from more than 60 years of isolation and decay. After the discussion, enjoy a Q&A session with the author. Space is limited for this online event. Registration is required. Zoom link will be emailed to registrants within 24 hours of the event start time. Ages 19 yrs.+



Register at https://mdpls.org/event/5546675.



