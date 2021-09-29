ICS Lecture Series—”Postcolonialism put to the Test”

The Institute of Caribbean Studies at the University of Puerto Rico-Río Piedras (UPR-RP) invites the academic community and the general public to the conference “Post Colonialismo a Prueba: Cuba, Puerto Rico y la Filipinas desde una perspectiva comparada” [Postcolonialism put to the Test: Cuba, Puerto Rico and the Philippines from a Comparative Perspective], featuring speakers Jenny Morín Nenoff (University of Cologne, Germany), Miguel Rivera (UPR-Río Piedras), Hans-Jürgen Burchardt (Kassel University, Germany), and María Cristina Cielo (FLACSO, Ecuador).

This series of lectures will be held online on Thursday, September 30, 2021, 2:00-4:00pm (EST).

Register on Zoom: https://tinyurl.com/7r627emw

Live on YouTube: https://tinyurl.com/2724veea