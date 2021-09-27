The Vassar Haiti Project’s 21st Annual Haitian Art Sale and Online Auction

Online

When: Through Oct. 11

Phone: 845-437-5370

Email: campusactivities@vassar.edu

vwww.thehaitiproject.org

The Vassar Haiti Project is thrilled to announce its first in-person art sale in 18 months, after more than a year of virtual programming due to COVID protocols. This year’s Families Weekend Sale celebrates 20 years of the Vassar Haiti Project and continues the tradition of bringing to life the vibrant art and culture of Haiti. The event will feature colorful Haitian art and handcrafts for sale on campus October 1–3 as well as a virtual month-long auction that runs September 11–October 11. From September 11 through October 11, more than 70 original Haitian paintings are available for auction.