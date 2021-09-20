Quintessence Anguilla Art Collection Inspires Regenerative Travel to Aid Haiti

Quintessence, a nine-suite boutique luxury hotel affectionately nicknamed ’The Tropical Mansion,’ features one of the world’s largest Haitian art collections, procured by the property’s owner Geoffrey Fieger. In light of the recent earthquake in Haiti, Fieger has partnered with Le Centre d’Art in Port Au Prince to support the Centre’s effort to repair the studios, homes and workshops of local artists that were recently destroyed.

Fieger’s art collection, which can be experienced throughout the property, features more than 1,000 pieces by renowned Haitian artists such as Henri Robert Bresil, Albott Bonhomme and Jasmin Joseph, spanning across various mediums from sculptures and metalworks to paintings. The property recently debuted an on-site gallery where guests can purchase original works. A portion of proceeds from each room night booked at Quintessence for travel during the month of November will be donated to Le Centre d’Art.

“One of the main purposes of travel is to understand, appreciate, and support the cultures and communities that make us all unique,” said Hotel Owner Geoffrey Fieger. “I’ve always had a passion for Haitian artwork and greatly admire the talented artists whose work we showcase here at the hotel. After seeing the recent events in Haiti, our team at Quintessence knew we had to give back in some way. We hope that our partnership with Le Centre d’Art encourages our guests and supporters to travel for good and visit us in support of Haiti this fall.”

Founded in 1944, Le Centre d’Art is a public interest institution that serves as an educational hub, gallery, and collection database for emerging local artists. A cradle for Haitian art with a mission to educate and mentor Haitian artists, identify talent, enable creation and circulate it for the benefit of the entire art world, the Centre has helped several generations of renowned artists from Hector Hyppolite to Edouard Duval Carrié. For more info, visit www.lecentredart.org.

Additional reasons to visit this winter:

Until now, the easiest way to visit Anguilla from the U.S. has been via ferry from Sint Maarten or flying through Puerto Rico’s Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport (SJU), but a new direct flight with nonstop service from Miami launching December 11th will make travel easier for U.S. residents. This winter, Quintessence will also debut Quinn, a four-suite extension of the main resort that offers a more affordable stay option with access to the same amenities, including a private beach, butler service, French-Caribbean fine dining, spa & wellness, the on-site Quintessence Art Gallery, and access to Anguilla’s 33 stunning beaches.