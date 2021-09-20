Nominees for 2021 Prix Marcel Duchamp include French-Caribbean artists Julien Creuzet

Nominees Named for 2021 Prix Marcel Duchamp

The Prix Marcel Duchamp, France’s top art prize, has revealed the nominees for its 2021 award. Up for the €35,000 ($41,000) purse are four artists: Julian Charrière, whose sculptural installations examine humanity’s ephemerality; Isabelle Cornaro, whose sculptures explore how found objects communicate meaning; Julien Creuzet, whose sculptures allude to his experience as a member of the Caribbean diaspora living in Paris; and Lili Reynaud-Dewar, whose performances, videos, and photographs allude to how one’s identity is formed. Their work will go on view at the Centre Pompidou in Paris next month, with a winner set to be named on October 8.

For more on Creuzet, visit his website at https://www.juliencreuzet.com/