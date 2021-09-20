New Issue: Small Axe 65

Small Axe 65 is now available.

Small Axe 65 presents essays by Nadège Veldwachter, Mark Harris, César Colón-Montijo, Sarah Margarita Quesada and Lomarsh Roopnarine. Antonio López guest-edits the special section, “On Nancy Morejón’s Nación y Mestizaje en Nicolás Guillén” which includes essays by Devyn Spence Benson, Odette Casamayor, Aisha Z. Cort, and an interview with Morejón by Vanessa Pérez-Rosario. Dominican textile artist/designer Carol Sorhaindo doubles as our cover artist and visual essayist with her series “The Nature of Ruins.” The issue then concludes with a book discussion of Aaron Kamugisha’s Beyond Coloniality: Citizenship and Freedom in the Caribbean Intellectual Tradition.