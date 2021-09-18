Jennifer Lopez on feeling she doesn’t ‘belong’

“’I’m an outsider!’: Jennifer Lopez makes shocking statement that she feels she doesn’t ‘belong’ in Hollywood… after her turn in Hustlers received no Oscar love,” writes Heidi Parker (Daily Mail).

Jennifer Lopez was seen in a new video shared to her JLO Beauty Instagram page on Thursday.

The Jenny From The Block singer, 52, wore a skintight yellow dress with a keyhole in the front as she talked about the importance of Latin women becoming leaders.

But what stood out most in the clip was toward the end where the girlfriend of Ben Affleck shared has never felt like she ‘belonged in Hollywood’ even though she has made almost 30 movies. And she added she still feels like ‘an outsider.’

Her first film was in 1995 with My Family with Jimmy Smits and Constance Marie. She went on to star in Money Train, The Cell, The Wedding Singer and Maid In Manhattan – all hits – before producing her own movies like El Cantante, Second Act and Hustlers. The siren has two new movies coming up as well: Marry Me with Owen Wilson and Shotgun Wedding with Josh Duhamel.

Lopez started by saying everyone wants to feel like they ‘belong.’ Then she made the shocking statement that she never felt she ‘belonged’ in the movie business.

‘I think for me, I know it is important for all of us to feel like we belong, um, and like most people there’s so many times in your life when you feel like an outsider, I feel like that in Hollywood sometimes,’ she said as sad music played in the background. ‘I still feel that way,’ added the star, making it clear she does not feel fully accepted as an actress. ‘But the truth is you just need your little tribe. I believe we all have this limitless power inside of us that makes us unstoppable.’ She added: ‘The only way to feel truly beautiful is to accept yourself for who you are.’

Lopez may still be reeling from not being nominated for her turn as Ramona in Hustlers. Instead the Oscar nominations went to Scarlett Johansson (Jojo Rabbit), Florence Pugh (Little Women), Kathy Bates (Richard Jewell), Margot Robbie (Bombshell), and Laura Dern (Marriage Story), who won.

In May 2020 Jennifer told Oprah Winfrey, ‘I felt like I let everyone down a little bit. I was sad. I was a little sad because there was a lot of buildup to it. There were so many articles, I got so many good notices — more than ever in my career — and there was a lot of: “She’s going to get nominated for an Oscar, it’s going to happen; if it doesn’t you’re crazy.”

‘I’m reading all the articles going: “Oh my God, could this happen?” And then it didn’t and I was like: “Ouch.” It was a little bit of a letdown.’

The point of the new video, however, was to express how important it is for Latin women to stand up and be counted. ‘Being Latina and a woman, people assume we can’t be successful, or we can’t own a business or we can’t be the boss but what they don’t know is that Latinas are fearless and powerful and they can accomplish anything that they set their minds to,’ she said.

‘I am Jennifer Lopez and I am the founder of JLo beauty,’ added the star who stood in a living room setting. She then said in Spanish: ‘I was born and raised in the Bronx, New York. My first job when I was a girl was in a beauty salon. When I decided to establish JLO beauty I wanted it to be of a reflection of people like me where I grew up.’ [. . .]

