The House Theater of Chicago to Stage Aimé Césaire’s “The Tragedy of King Christophe”

The House Theatre of Chicago announced its 20th anniversary season titled “The House Re-imagined” will consist of in-person performances at Chopin Theatre, 1543 W. Division St., Chicago, and online performances. It begins Nov. 12 with the premiere of “The Snow Queen,” adapted from Hans Christian Andersen’s fable by artistic director Lanies Antoine Shelley. That’s followed by “The Tragedy of King Christophe” (April 21-May 29), adapted from West Indian poet Aimé Césaire about a 19th-century Haitian revolutionary who was elected president but chose to be named king. The theater’s digital series, dubbed The Rumpus Room, includes: a behind-the-scenes look at the creation of “The Snow Queen” online Sept. 27; “Dracula: A Serial Audio Play” beginning Oct. 1 and “The Snow Queen: Animated Prologues” beginning Nov. 1. Audience members attending in-person performances must wear a mask and provide proof of vaccination or negative test certification upon entry. (773) 769-3832 or thehousetheatre.com.